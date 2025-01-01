Justice Department orders New York mayor’s corruption charges to be withdrawn

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) : The Justice Department on Monday directed federal prosecutors in New York to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, asserting that the case was impeding his ability to aid President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The directive amounted to an extraordinary intervention by Justice Department officials in a high-profile criminal matter brought by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, an office that has often fiercely guarded its independence from political appointees in Washington, D.C.

Adams, a Democrat, in September was hit with a five-count indictment charging him with accepting travel perks from Turkish officials and political donations from foreigners in exchange for taking actions to benefit Turkey. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have not yet indicated that they plan to drop the case, court records showed on Monday evening.

Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office, declined to comment.

Adams, 64, has argued he was unfairly targeted by the Biden administration because he criticized its immigration policy over a surge in migration to New York, the most populous U.S. city.

In a memo seen by Reuters to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove wrote that Adams’ criticism of Biden’s immigration policy “cannot be ignored.”

Bove’s memo also said the September 2024 indictment of Adams improperly interfered with the 2025 mayoral re-election campaign.

In a statement, Adams’ defense attorney Alex Spiro said, “As I said from the outset, the mayor is innocent–and he would prevail. Today he has.”

The Justice Department memorandum suggested that a dismissal may not be permanent. Bove wrote that prosecutors should drop the charges only if Adams agrees to the possibility that they may be brought again.

Bove said Trump’s pick to lead the Southern District of New York office, Jay Clayton, will decide whether to revive the charges after he is confirmed by the U.S. Senate and after the Nov. 4, 2025 New York mayoral election.

Adams’ trial is scheduled to start on April 21, ahead of the Democratic primary in June for the New York City mayor’s race. Adams faces several primary challengers.