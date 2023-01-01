Justice Ibrahim takes oath as Acting PHC CJ

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administered oath from Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan as Acting Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), on Friday.

Secretary Law Shagufta Naveed has announced President of Pakistan summary regarding appointment of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan as Acting Chief Justice PHC. During the oath taking ceremony PHC’s judges, lawyers and caretaker provincial ministers as well as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the event.

The participants namely Fazal Elahi, Sawal Nazeer Advocates, Justice (retired) Irshad Qaiser, caretaker advisor to Chief Minister Pir Haroon Shah, Rahmat Salam Khattak, Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan, Dr. Riaz Anwar, IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur and administrative officers of various department were present.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali congratulated Acting Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan for taking new responsibilities. It is worthy to mention that Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan has appointed as Acting CJ PHC after evaluation of Justice Musart Hilali to Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Insaf Lawyer Forum has arranged protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden on the day of Eid-ul-Azha in the front of Masjid while condemned the act and demanded to stop such deeds in future. The protest was led by ILF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa general secretary Qaiser Ali Shah while the participants has chanted slogans and inscribed placard with condemnation statements against Sweden.

ILF has arranged rally from PHC to Assembly Chowk while Qaiser Ali Shah and Muzzam Butt advocates addressed the participants and condemned Swedish government for allowing such action. The speakers argued western countries as well as United Nations to take concrete steps against Islam-phobia and desecration Holy Quran and other Islamic beliefs.