Justice Muneeb swears-in as Acting CJP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Justice Muneeb Akhtar Saturday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP). According to the details, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, known for his legal acumen and dedication, will temporarily lead the judiciary during this period.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the Supreme Court, where Justice Yahya Afridi administered the oath to Justice Muneeb. Supreme Court judges, law officers and staff participated in the swearing-in ceremony. The appointment of Justice Muneeb Akhtar as Acting Chief Justice will ensure continuity in the leadership of the Supreme Court.

It is pertinent to note that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa is currently on an international tour with Justice Mansoor Ali Shah. Justice Qazi Faez Isa will attend the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Chief Justices Conference in Azerbaijan. His departure signifies Pakistan’s active engagement in international judicial cooperation and dialogue.

Justice Qazi Isa’s participation in the international conference is seen as an important step in promoting judicial cooperation and enhancing the legal framework in the ECO region. Their engagement at the conference aims to address common legal challenges and share insights on judicial practices among member states.