Justice Qazi Faez Isa case: Govt seeks case postponement for three weeks

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Friday sought three weeks adjournment in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case in the backdrop of Anwar Mansoor Khan’s resignation from attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) post. Government sought time to appoint new AGP.

The application was submitted by Additional Attorney General Ch Amir Rehman in apex court.

On the other side, Anwar Mansoor Khan has already submitted a written apology note in the Supreme Court (SC) over his controversial statement.

In the apology letter, Anwar Mansoor said that he has the highest regard and respect for the judiciary and that he cannot think of causing any adverse comment as to the honor, honesty and integrity of the apex court.

It should be remembered that Anwar Mansoor put allegations on apex court which Law minister Farooq Naseem representing federal government rejected.

Anwar Mansoor submitted his resignation on Thursday to President Arif Alvi.