Justice rtd Faqir Muhammad Khokhar appointed head of missing persons commission

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Supreme Court resumed hearings on the missing persons case, with key discussions focusing on government initiatives and legal frameworks.

During the proceedings, the Additional Attorney General informed the court that the government has appointed Justice (Retired) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar as the new head of the Missing Persons Commission, replacing Justice (Retired) Javed Iqbal. The Additional Attorney General added that the government intends to establish a Missing Persons Tribunal through new legislation.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar emphasized that creating a tribunal would require legal amendments, to which the Additional Attorney General replied that the cabinet committee is already working on the legislative process.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked, “A law already exists, and enforced disappearances are a crime. If someone has committed a crime, they should be tried; otherwise, they must be released.” He further criticized the lack of resolution, stating, “Had there been genuine intent, the issue of missing persons would have been resolved by now.”

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi questioned the commission’s progress, asking, “How many missing persons have been recovered so far? Do those who return disclose their whereabouts?” The Registrar of the Missing Persons Commission admitted that recovered individuals do not share details of their absence.

The Additional Attorney General assured the court that the federal government is committed to resolving the issue permanently. However, Justice Jamal Mandokhail noted, “We can only hope the government addresses this matter effectively. The judiciary cannot instruct Parliament to legislate.”

The court adjourned the hearing indefinitely.