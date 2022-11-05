Justice Sardar Shamim takes oath as GB CJ

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Saturday took oath as Chief Judge Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit Balistan, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

In a ceremony held in Islamabad, Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Ali Shah took oath from Chief Judge Supreme Appellate Court Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan. On the occasion, Deputy Attorney General for Pakistan Asad Ali Bajwa specially participated in the swearing-in ceremony.

Federal Minister in charge of Kashmir and Gilgit Balistan Qamar-ul-Zaman Qaira also participated along with Sarfraz Cheema advocate and others participated in the ceremony. Officers and close relatives of Chief Judge Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan participated in the ceremony. Sardar Shamim served as LHC CJ from Jan 1, 2019 to Dec 31, 2019.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had appointed former chief justice of Lahore High Court Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan as Chief Judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court, according to a notification. The post had been vacant since May this year after the retirement of Justice Arshad Hussain Shah. Senior judge of the GB Supreme Appellate Court Wazir Shakeel had been serving as acting chief judge of the court. According to officials, the newly appointed chief judge will take oath of office from GB Governor Syed Mehdi Shah on Saturday (today) in Islamabad.