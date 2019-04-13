Justice sector not on parliament’s priority list: Top judge Khosa

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has said that the justice sector is not on the priority list of parliament.

CJP said this while addressing to the National Judicial Conference in Islamabad on Saturday, CJP said “The justice sector is suffering because of a lack attention of attention of Parliament.”

He said all the commissions which were previously constituted to reform the judicial system recommended changes in law and legal procedures but nothing worked.

Top judge said “Law commission has already submitted about 70 reports to Parliament and the law ministry for attending to different parts of law, which need attention and amendment but none of reports so far has been taken up by Parliament”.

“It is unfortunate that for Parliament probably the justice sector is not priority and there are bigger things for them to attend to,” he lamented.

The chief justice called upon the government and Parliament to show a similar interest as shown by the judiciary for dispensation of speedy justice.

He said currently they were targeting delay in conclusion of cases.

“Delay is being targeted and that is the approach and without any change of law and procedure we have achieved the miracles that you have seen and heroes are sitting here and we salute them,” he said referring to the initiative of establishment of model courts.

The top judge said the initiative of model courts has been taken in order to ensure delivery of expeditious justice to the people. It is the responsibility of every organ of the state to work towards provision of speedy and inexpensive justice to the masses, he stressed.

Appreciating the performance of presiding officers of model courts, he said the model trial courts will not grant adjournments in order to ensure timely conclusion of cases.