F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior judge of the Supreme Court (SC) Justice Umar Ata Bandial took oath as the acting chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) at a ceremony held on Friday.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath to Justice Bandial.

SC judges, attorney general and lawyers attended the oath-taking ceremony.

The development came as CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed left for the USA on a 15-day private visit early in the morning.