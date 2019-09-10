Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin’s second wedding falls prey to Hurricane Dorian

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Lovebirds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were prepping up to tie the knot once against in a second wedding ceremony, but it looks like their plans have been taken over a raging tempest.

While Hurricane Dorian has led to ample destruction and inconveniences in the region, the duo’s wedding date has also fallen prey to the intense squall as a report by TMZ suggested that their wedding has now been moved away from its initial date of September 30.

A source revealed to the publication: “Justin and Hailey are devastated about the hurricane and have decided that, if it destroys their wedding venue, they are delaying the wedding to a later date.”

On the other hand, the insider further revealed that while a California ceremony is perhaps getting talked about as an alternative, the two are really keen on having the wedding in South Carolina.

“They really want to have the ceremony at their favourite hotel in South Carolina, but are really in limbo with any decision-making until they figure out the storm situation,” said the source.