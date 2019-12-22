Justin Bieber is dropping new album to steal Selena Gomez’s spotlight?

LONDON (Web Desk): Selena Gomez has been at the top of her game lately ever since she released her new music that hinted at her past relationship with Justin Bieber. And it now looks like her ex-flame may be getting back at her indirectly.

Justin Bieber turned to his social media to drop the bomb of releasing his new album next year, but in turn managed to irk Selena Gomez fans once again who claimed that he was only looking to steal her spotlight.

Justin posted three dates on his social media as he wrote “2020” and added: December 24, December 31 and January 3, 2020.

The Lose You To Love Me hit maker had already publicized the news that her album Rare will be getting released in January and the Sorry singer’s freshly-released January lineup simply meant for Selena fans that this is nothing but a move to sabotage her album release and to rain on her parade.

Soon after, the Gomez fan base took to the internet and trended the hashtag #JanuaryBelongsToRare to put across a message for her former flame.

“We won’t let anyone steal the spotlight from her comeback, and that’s on what,” wrote one fan, while another added: “the fact that justin’s announcement made zero noise and #Rare is being talked about instead ugh our power selenation #JANUARYBELONGSTORARE.”

