Juve not afraid of UEFA sanctions, says Pirlo

TURIN (Agencies): Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo insisted on Saturday that his team did not fear UEFA sanctions over the failed Super League project, designed to supplant the Champions League.

“We are not afraid of this, we are calm and focused on our work,” Pirlo told a press conference ahead of the team’s Serie A game against Fiorentina on Sunday.

“We are convinced that we can finish the season with our goals, we are serene about what UEFA will decide.”

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was among the leaders of the 12-team Super League which collapsed in 48 hours amid pressure from fans and politicians.

“Agnelli? I saw him calm,” continued the Juve coach. “It is normal that there has been a lot of talk about him in this period and he will talk about it again.

“He knows what he has to do, he brings great enthusiasm every day when he comes to the pitch.

“But our goal was and remains to qualify for the Champions League, that’s all we have in mind.”

Pirlo continued: “In the locker room there is a positive atmosphere of a team who wants to finish well, they have in their heads an important objective, it is a sort of obligation to qualify for the Champions League.”

Juventus travel to Fiorentina as they fight for Champions League football with their nine-year Serie A reign looking set to end.

The champions are fourth in the table 11 points behind leaders Inter Milan with six games to play.

Pirlo said there was “a great spirit of revenge” against the Tuscany side after losing to 13th-placed Fiorentina earlier this season.