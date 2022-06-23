K-Electric seeks Rs11.34 per unit rise in power tariff

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The K-Electric is all set to give another electric shock to the people of Karachi, for it has formally requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to increase the price of electricity by Rs11.34 per unit on Thursday.

According to the official sources, the K-Electric has requested the Nepra to increase the price of electricity on account of monthly fuel cost adjustment for the month of May last. The Nepra will conduct a hearing on the historic rise in power tariffs on account of fuel cost adjustment on July 4 next. It merits a mention here that the people of Karachi will have to bear an additional burden of Rs22.65 billion after the proposed increase in power tariffs.

