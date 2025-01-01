K-pop singer Bain of Just B comes out during US concert

Fan Wang

K-pop group Just B’s member Bain has revealed to fans he is “proud to be part of the LGBT community” – a rare move in an industry known for its tight control over artists’ behaviour, where stars typically keep details of their personal lives private, particularly relationships.

The star, 23, is now among only a handful of K-pop artists who have come out publicly.

Bain made the announcement in front of fans while performing a solo at a concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The moment was met with loud cheers from the crowd, according to videos circulating on social media.

“To anyone out there who’s part of the LGBT community, or still figuring it out – this is for you guys,” Bain, whose real name is Song Byeong-hee, said in a video posted on his social media after the concert.

“You are seen, you are loved, and you were born this way,” he added, before launching into a performance of Born This Way by pop icon Lady Gaga, whom he referred to as “my queen”.

His bandmates welcomed the announcement. Just B member Siwoo said he cried while watching Bain’s performance. “I know how hard it was for him, and that made me want to cry more,” he said, according to Korean media outlet News1.

The band’s fans have shown their support as well. “We love you so much and are so proud of you for being yourself,” reads a top-liked comment under his Instagram post.

“You are so loved. So proud to be your fan. Be proud of who you are,” another fan wrote.

Formed in 2021, Just B is a six-member act that has released five EPs and multiple singles.

Coming out remains extremely rare in South Korea’s highly-pressurised entertainment industry. While homosexuality is not illegal in the country, it remains taboo, and same-sex marriage is not legally recognised.

A 2022 Human Rights Watch report described discrimination against LGBT people in South Korea as “pervasive”.

Bain is not the first K-pop star to come out. Just last month, Lara, an Indian-American member of the girl group Katseye, came out as queer on a K-pop fan community platform. In 2020, Jiae from the now-disbanded girl group Wassup announced on Instagram that she is bisexual.

Courtesy: BBC