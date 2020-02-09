Kabaddi World Cup 2020 kicks off

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahamd Khan Buzdar on Sunday formally inaugurated the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, President Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Ch Shafay Hussain and other officials attended the great opening ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Buzdar said that hosting the seventh world cup of Kabaddi was a matter of honour for the Sport Board.

The 10-nation tournament will be played from February 9 to 16, 2020 in three cities of Punjab – Lahore, Gujrat and Faisalabad. Teams participating in the event are Pakistan, India, Canada, the United States, Australia, England, Iran, Kenya, Sierra Leone and Azerbaijan.

The first match of the event is being played between Pakistan and Canada. Indian team have reached Lahore yesterday.

The players of the neighbouring country were received by the sports minister at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Strict security measures have been taken as over five thousands personnel have been deployed around the stadium.

Pakistan beat Canada in opening match

LAHORE: Pakistan won the opening match of the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 against Canada at Punjab Stadium on Sunday.

The host country defeated Canadian team with 64-24 points.

