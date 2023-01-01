Kabal CTD blast report issued, no evidence of terrorism found

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: Swat Kabal CTD police station explosion report has been issued. According to the report issued by District Police Officer Swat, no evidence of terrorism was found in the Kabal CTD blast.

According to the report, no forced entry was recorded at the main gate, anyone who wants to enter the old CTD compound must pass through three layers of security, i.e. main gate entry, police station gate entry, and also main CTD compound gate entry. As per post mortem of the dead bodies, there was no evidence of ball-bearing of a suicide attack on anybody. No suicide attack of force entry was recorded from the outside and no ball-bearing was found on the spot.

According to the report, the two consecutive blasts were taken place due to the explosive material present in the Kot. All vehicles which were damaged during the blast were thoroughly inspected however no evidence of IED etc. was found. All other possibilities are being explored however no evidence of any other source of blast not yet been reported.

Even earlier, the investigation committee had issued its report in which it was said that no evidence of a suicide attack was found in the Kabal blast, 172 kg of explosives, and 150,000 dynamite exploded. The reason for the explosion has been attributed to the negligence of the police while storing the explosives.

According to the police, a total of 18 people were martyred in the blast, including ten policemen, five civilians, and three unknown persons, while 46 policemen and four civilians were injured. On the other hand, according to Rescue 1122, around 70 injured people were pulled out of the debris from the blast site. On Sunday, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan also inspected the building of CTD Police Station which was affected by the blasts.

The IGP visited various parts of the affected police station during the Swat visit and made a detailed assessment of the damage. He issued orders for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the affected buildings as soon as possible. Additional Inspector General CTD Shaukat Abbas, Regional Police Officer Swat Nasir Mehmood Sati, and district officers were present with him on this occasion.