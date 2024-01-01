‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum,’ Pakistan’s most talked-about drama, concludes with cinematic finale

Buraq Shabbir

KARACHI: The makers of Pakistan’s most talked-about drama serial, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, attributed its success to content that resonated deeply with viewers, as its final episode screened in cinemas nationwide on Tuesday.

Starring leading actors Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir as Mustafa and Sharjeena, the drama has been a topic of discussion since its debut in July.

The 34-episode series aired twice a week, with the grand finale reaching audiences on the big screen along with television.

Each new episode kept the show trending on Twitter, not only in Pakistan but also in India and Bangladesh, sustaining its popularity across borders. The drama earned a 9.2 rating on IMDb, an exceptional achievement for Pakistani TV productions.

“What’s happening with Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is unprecedented,” Jerjees Seja, CEO of ARY Digital Network, the channel that the drama, said. “This has never happened before [in the history of Pakistani television plays] and I wonder if this will happen again.”

“It’s [all about] how people resonate [and] how they associate with the content,” he continued. “It’s amazing how audiences have connected with the drama [and] with Sharjeena and Mustafa.”

Tickets for the final episode were sold out in advance for shows in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad and other cities, he informed. Shows were extended to midnight considering the demand for tickets.

“It’s a great thing to air the last episodes [of our dramas] in cinemas,” Pakistani artist Mehwish Hayat told Arab News on the sidelines of the finale. “There is no harm if cinemas are being revived through drama serials. The way people have filled the cinema halls across Pakistan to watch this last episode [of this play], it’s phenomenal. This trend should continue.”

Written by seasoned writer Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Badar Mehmood, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum followed the different stages of love in the life of lead characters Mustafa and Sharjeena.

“I think the story was quite relatable,” said Mehmood.

“Everyone was relating to one character or the other, be it Adeel, Mustafa, Sharjeena or Rubab,” he continued. “It was a very household story that happens in every home at different moments so that was very relatable.”

The ensemble cast, including Emmad Irfani, Naeema Butt, Bushra Ansari and Jawed Sheikh, was equally incredible and impactful.

“The love I am getting from all the people, not just in Pakistan [but] all over the world, it has absolutely taken me from my lowest low to the highest high in a matter of a few months,” Irfani, who played anti-hero Adeel, told Arab News.

“His capriciousness, his unpredictability [made Adeel resonate with audiences],” he added. “His antics are so volatile, he says something [and then] he does something else. I think that is what captivated the audience’s imagination and that is what inspired me to play Adeel in the first place.”

Those in attendance at the screening of the final episode said the drama resonated with them on multiple levels.

“It was a very family-oriented [drama],” Fauzia Mehtab, who came to the cinema but didn’t get the ticket to watch the show, told Arab News. “We could relate to it. It seemed like it’s the story of our house. And now we are going to get so bored on Monday and Tuesday because there will be no ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.’”

Fans at the screening could not contain their excitement to see Fahad Mustafa among them. Most of them were eager to click selfies with him, as he could be seen getting truly overwhelmed by the response.

“I came [to the cinema] to see the actors because I really like Fahad Mustafa,” Mehtab said. “I wanted to meet him, but you know you can’t meet him in these circumstances.”

