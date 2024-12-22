Kabir: Doha agreement does not define nature of our system

KABUL (TOLONews): Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Mawlawi Abdul Kabir said the caretaker government is working within the framework of Islamic principles to expand relations with the world.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony in Paktia province, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir stressed that the Islamic Emirate brings a message of peace and unity, but warned that if any party resorts to violence, they will face a serious response.

He stressed that with the establishment of the Islamic system, there is no justification for war in Afghanistan, and Afghans will always defend their religious and national values without hesitation.

He clarified that the Doha Agreement was not about the United States dictating governance to the Islamic Emirate but was solely about the timeline for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir said: “Do not be deceived about the Doha Agreement. In Doha, Qatar, the Islamic Emirate made commitments with the Americans, but these commitments were not about them dictating how our system should operate. It was merely about scheduling the withdrawal of US forces.”

The Islamic Emirate official praised the activities of schools and madrasas in remote areas and stated that the Islamic Emirate is fully committed to developing all educational centers without any discrimination.

He also emphasized that all citizens who worked under the previous regime have been pardoned by the Islamic Emirate.

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir said: “Over the past 20 years, anyone who worked with the Americans or NATO was pardoned after the Islamic Emirate came to power. Whether they were soldiers or members of parliament, no Mujahid has troubled them because our conflict was with foreign forces.”

Some political experts believe that to strengthen the Islamic Emirate’s relations with the world and maintain stability in the country, interactions with regional and global countries must be enhanced.

“If any country lacks relations with its neighbors or the international community, it is like a paralyzed person. Therefore, we must strengthen our relations with all nations as much as international relations demand,” said Moeen Gul Samkanai, a political analyst.

Earlier, the deputy prime minister for political affairs announced that the Islamic Emirate has established direct relations with countries worldwide.