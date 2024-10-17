Kabir: IEA pursuing energy self-sufficiency

KABUL (TOLOnews): Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the deputy prime minister for political affairs, said during the inauguration of a commercial market in Kabul on Thursday that the Islamic Emirate is working to make Afghanistan self-sufficient in energy production using domestic resources.

Referring to the launch of infrastructure projects in the country, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir called on citizens to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate to boost Afghanistan’s economy.

The deputy prime minister emphasized that bribery and administrative corruption have been eliminated from government offices and that numerous facilities have been made available for investment in the country.

During the event, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir said: “We currently receive electricity from foreign countries, but within Afghanistan, through water, as well as the sun and coal, we have many resources that can enable us to turn Afghanistan into an electricity-exporting country, producing power not only for our own needs but also for other countries.”

According to Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Islamic Emirate has launched various projects to develop the country’s economy, particularly in water management, road construction, highways, and ring roads.

The deputy prime minister further said that the Islamic Emirate has come with the goal of advancing and serving the citizens.

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir added: “We did not come to oppress, force, or act violently towards the people, but rather we have brought an Islamic system, and the Islamic system should serve the state and work for the progress of the nation.”

Mohammad Khalid Sajistani, the deputy of Urban Services of Kabul Municipality, also spoke at the event, saying: “Any facility within the framework of Sharia and the principles of Kabul Municipality that is required for investors, we are ready to provide day and night so they can invest in such markets and spend their capital in our beloved country of Afghanistan.”

Officials of the newly opened commercial market stated that the cost of building the market was $15 million, and it was completed within one year.

Mohammad Musa Isa Zai, the project manager for the market’s construction, said: “It is worth noting that in this commercial market, shops, houses, offices, and other sections will be sold or rented at affordable prices with discounts to those investors who wish to make standard investments in the market.”

This comes as officials of the Islamic Emirate have repeatedly urged domestic and foreign investors to invest in Afghanistan’s infrastructure projects.