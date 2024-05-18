Kabir meets ethnic elders, promises equal services

KABUL (BNA): In recent separate meetings with tribal elders and influential figures from Paktika and Paktia provinces, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, the Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, emphasized that every citizen has the right to openly share their requests and concerns with the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

In the meeting, The tribal elders of Paktika shared their problems, requests, and suggestions with the Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs emphasizing attention to education, healthcare, and road construction in the province.

They also provided suggestions to the Deputy PM regarding the completion of unfinished projects in the province and enhancing access to healthcare services for people in remote areas.

On the other hand, tribal elders and influential figures from the Aryub Zazi district of Paktia province conveyed the concerns and suggestions of the people to Deputy Kabir. Urged the alignment of development projects in the district to address local needs effectively.

In response, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Deputy PM for Political Affairs, reaffirmed the principles of the Islamic system, emphasizing that every citizen of Afghanistan has the right to openly share their requests with the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

He further referred the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s role as the servant of the Afghan people, highlighting the government’s commitment to providing services to all regions without discrimination.

In the end, the Deputy PM for Political Affairs stated that IEA considers the education sector a vital part of society. He emphasized that efforts are underway to provide better services to the people of Afghanistan and to expand educational opportunities to remote areas.