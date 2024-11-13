Kabir pledges balanced development for Bamyan

BAMYAN (TOLOnews): Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, stated in a meeting in Bamyan that the Islamic Emirate government holds no enmity toward anyone and that developmental projects across the country are being implemented with balance and fairness.

He further noted that all citizens have participated in the last twenty years of struggle and that no one should be exploited by foreigners.

The Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs added, “Whether it’s a dam project, road construction, a clinic, or any other project, please prepare your proposals and submit them to your respective ministries. Rest assured, your requests will move forward; if additional support is needed, the Political Deputy Office is here to assist you.”

Attaullah Omari, the Acting Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock, who also traveled to Bamyan, assured that Afghanistan is preparing for the export of agricultural products.

The Acting Minister of Agriculture stated, “The people of Afghanistan have an abundant yield of produce that needs foreign markets. To address this, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate has formed a delegation of senior officials to explore countries with strong markets for our agricultural products. They will meet with their leaders to open new markets for our goods.”

Some religious scholars present at the meeting urged the caretaker government to address the challenges facing Bamyan residents.

Sayed Nasrullah Waizi, a religious scholar in Bamyan, said, “One of the primary demands of the people who have welcomed you today is the issue of electricity in Bamyan.”

This is the first visit of the Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs to Bamyan, undertaken to assess and address the province’s challenges directly.