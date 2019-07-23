Kabir Singh earns over $1 million in Australia

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh has already cemented its place in the list of top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies of all times. But seems like there is no stopping this film when it comes to breaking box-office records. After doing phenomenally well at the box-office in India, the film has earned big in Australia as well. Kabir Singh has become the first film that has crossed making $1 million this year in Australia leaving behind the collections of Bharat, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Gully Boy. The film currently stands at around Rs 271 crore at the box-office in India and is expected to touch the Rs 275 crore mark soon. But the way the film is doing in Australia too has come as a big surprise.

The intense love story revolves around the life of Kabir and Preeti who fall in love, separate from each other and eventually find their way back to one another after a series of misunderstandings and fights. Shahid and Kiara’s performance in the film has been loved by one and all even though the film has been criticized for being misogynistic and patriarchal.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)