Kabir visits Iran for President’s inauguration ceremony

KABUL (TOLOnews): Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Political Deputy of the Prime Minister, along with his accompanying delegation, went to Iran today (Monday) to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Masoud Pezeshkian.

Hamdullah Fetrat, Deputy Spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, said that during this visit, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir will also meet with various Iranian officials.

Fetrat told TOLOnews: “In these meetings, in addition to discussing the further development of political, economic, and transit relations between the Islamic Emirate and Iran, issues regarding solving the problems of Afghan migrants in Iran and strengthening cooperation between the two countries will also be discussed.”

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir is also scheduled to meet with representatives of other countries present in Iran to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

“The visit of the Political Deputy of the Islamic Emirate will be an effective visit, and meeting with the president of Iran and other government officials will certainly be a strong achievement for the people of Afghanistan and the Islamic Emirate,” Salim Paigir, a political analyst, told TOLOnews.

“It is good to be invited to such ceremonies, and we hope that gradually the conditions for regional consensus will be provided,” said Moeen Gul Samakanai, another political analyst.

According to the Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir will be in Iran for three days and will seek solutions to the challenges between the two countries [Afghanistan and Iran] in his meetings.