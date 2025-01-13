Kabul and Tehran discuss strengthening political, economic ties

KABUL (TOLOnews): Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Deputy Minister of Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the need to provide necessary facilities for Afghan refugees in Iran and to resolve their challenges during a meeting with Alireza Bigdeli, the acting ambassador of Iran in Kabul.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the expansion of political, economic, and cultural relations. Alireza Bigdeli expressed hope for strengthening ties between Kabul and Tehran by utilizing existing opportunities and emphasized the development of relations between the two countries.

Zia Ahmad Takal, the Director of Public Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said about this meeting: “The political, economic, and cultural relations of his country with Afghanistan, a neighboring and brotherly country, will further expand, and the continuation and development of bilateral relations will be emphasized using the existing opportunities.”

“The relations between both countries should expand further, and some existing challenges should be addressed by the new Iranian government. One of the major challenges is the Afghan refugees, who should live with dignity in Iran,” said Fazlur Rahman Oria, a political affairs expert.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Ambassador in Kabul, in a meeting with the acting head of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, described the expansion of trade and banking relations between the two countries as valuable and assured comprehensive cooperation in this regard. The acting head of the Central Bank of Afghanistan also considered the development of banking relations and cooperation between Kabul and Tehran to be impactful on the trade progress of the two countries.

Hasibullah Noori, the spokesperson of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, said about this meeting: “In this meeting, the acting governor of the Central Bank mentioned that banking connections are very important for investment progress and assured cooperation.”

“In the future, we can establish banking systems in Afghanistan with the cooperation of Iran, which will be standard and allow our fellow citizens to make good use of the capital they have in the banks,” said Shamsur Rahman Ahmadzai, an economic affairs expert. Alireza Bigdeli was introduced as the acting ambassador of Iran in Kabul on the 4th of Qaws (solar year) this year and arrived in Kabul on the 10th of Qaws. He described his main mission as strengthening neighborly relations with Afghanistan.