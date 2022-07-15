Kabul asks ex-ANDSF soldiers studying in India to return

KABUL (TOLOnews): Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior Affairs asked all military students who are in India and other countries to return to Afghanistan.

Abdul Nafi Takor, spokesman of the ministry, told TOLOnews that these students will be assigned to the country’s security and defense institutions based on their expertise.

“Afghan soldiers in India are the assets of Afghanistan, we hope they return to the country; based on their expertise we will assign them to different security and defense institutions,” Takor said.

Meanwhile, officials of the Afghanistan embassy in India said that military students have not decided yet to return to the country due to security threats.

“These students are afraid of returning to Afghanistan, because they have no assurances about their future,” said Abdulhaq Azad, press director at the Afghanistan embassy in India.

But some military experts believe that for the return of soldiers from India, the Islamic Emirate should build trust.

“Most people think that these students who have studied in India are not committed to their country. This is not true, these are professional and patriotic people, trust should be built,” said Assadullah Nadim, a military expert.

More than 200 military students have completed their studies in India during the past eleven months, and since 2005, India has provided educational opportunities for hundreds of Afghan soldiers.

