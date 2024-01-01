Kabul asks Richard Bennett not to ignore realities of Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Islamic Emirate asked the UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, to mention the current achievements in Afghanistan in his new report.

The spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the human rights situation in Afghanistan is not the way it is reported by institutions. “We want that in such reports, current realities should be considered; progress, achievements and problems, should be balanced and correct information should be published,” Mujahid said.

This comes as UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, is expected to present his new report on the human rights situation in Afghanistan at the 55th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday, 29 February.

Meanwhile, Heather Barr, director of the Women’s Rights Division at HRW expressed her concerns over the human rights situation in Afghanistan.

“We look forward to the special rapporteur’s briefing at the human rights council tomorrow because we are confident that he will provide an accurate picture to the council of just how serious and worsening the human rights situation is in Afghanistan, especially for women and girls… we see that the Taliban leadership appears to have no end in sight when it comes particularly to their attack on the rights of women and girls, even though women and girls have already been stripped of most of their rights, right to education, right to free movement, right to employment, right to freedom of association, freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, the right to be part of public life, to participate in political process, all of these are gone,” Barr said.

“In Afghan society, the subject of human rights violations is controversial. Unfortunately, the lack of work and education opportunities for girls and women, as well as the lack of work opportunities for the youth of Afghanistan, are very concerning,” Hadith Shamal, a women’s rights activist told TOLOnews.

Previously, the UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, had expressed his concern at the general assembly of the UN about the deterioration of the human rights situation.