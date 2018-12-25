Kabul attack death toll rises to 43

KABUL (TOLONews): At least 43 people were killed, and 10 others were wounded after a group of attackers stormed a government building in Kabul on Monday, spokesman for Ministry of Public Health, Wahid Majrooh confirmed.

The Ministry of Interior’s spokesman Najib Danish meanwhile said that at least 28 people were killed, and 20 others were wounded in the attack.

He said the building was cleared by the security forces at about 1am.

On Monday afternoon, a number of attackers stormed a government building in downtown Kabul – few kilometers in the east of the green zone where diplomatic offices are located – at around 3pm Kabul time on Monday.

The attack started with a car bomb explosion near the Ministry of Public Works and the National Authority for People with Disabilities and Martyrs’ Families in Kabul’s PD16 – near Makroyan-e-Kohna colony.

Three attackers then started gunshots and entered the building of the National Authority for People with Disabilities and Martyrs’ Families.

“All three attackers were killed by the security forces,” Danish said on Tuesday morning, adding that “350 employees of the government organization were rescued.”

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.