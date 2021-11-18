Kabul authorities thank Putin for supplying humanitarian aid

KABUL (TASS): The authorities of the capital of Afghanistan are grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Ministry of Defense for the delivery of humanitarian aid. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the Kabul emergency management department Mirweis Watanmal.

“Many thanks to the President of Russia, the Ministry of Defense and personally to the Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu,” he said, answering a TASS question. “We are very pleased and look forward to new help from the friendly country of Russia.”

According to him, a very difficult humanitarian situation has developed in the capital and provinces of Afghanistan. “We will probably distribute this aid to those most in need in Kabul,” he said.

Vatanmal noted that due to the conflict, many internally displaced persons have appeared in the republic. “Most of them are now in the capital, and they also need help,” said the head of the emergency management department. According to him, the situation may worsen due to the upcoming winter.

“We are also talking with UN agencies and neighboring countries such as Russia so that they react quickly,” he stressed. “Afghans need both food and various medicines.”

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that, on the instructions of Putin, Shoigu gave instructions on organizing the evacuation of more than 380 citizens of the Russian Federation, the CSTO member states (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia), Ukraine and Afghanistan from the territory of Afghanistan by military transport aircraft from Afghanistan. In addition, three Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces also delivered over 36 tons of humanitarian cargo to the republic.