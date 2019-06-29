‘Kabul can better connect Central and South Asia’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Friday that Afghanistan was a landlocked country; however, it could play an effective role for an improved connectivity between Central Asia and South Asia.

He said that in this regard, Afghanistan was developing its infrastructure to come up with a new direction of connectivity through energy transmission, optical fiber optic and transport in an effort to cater to the modern age needs.

He expressed these view while addressing the Pak-Afghan Business Forum here at the Governor’s House, where Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, PM’s Advisor on Commerce, Trade and Textile Abdul Razak Dawood also spoke.

While a large number of business community leaders were also present.

The Afghan president said that Pakistan especially its private sector should come forward and take part in the infrastructural development in Afghanistan. Giving a detailed overview of the economic perspectives and investment opportunities in his country, he said that Afghanistan had the potential of 50,000MW electricity transmission from Central Asia to South Asia. He added that they were interested in improving its power transmission infrastructure, energy generation, natural gas exploration and supply mechanism, transport sector development, and enhanced export market relations with Pakistan.

The Afghan president said that Gwadar had great trade potential and Afghanistan could play a better role to expand its scope to Central Asian states.