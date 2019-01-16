Kabul car-bombing widely condemned

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The US, NATO and India have strongly condemned the car-bombing in capital Kabul on Monday evening which left four people killed and over a hundred injured.

“We strongly condemn the attack on a residential compound in PD9 last night. US stands with the Afghan people and who seek a peaceful future and an end to violence and conflict,” the US Embassy in Kabul tweeted.

India strongly condemned the horrific terror attack in Kabul yesterday in which an Indian national and many others lost their lives,” according to a statement.

India called for the perpetrators of the heinous attack and those who provide them shelter to be brought to justice expeditiously.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has strongly condemned the car-bombing in Kabul, reiterating its support to the people and security forces of Afghanistan. NATO’s Deputy Senior Civilian Representative Patrick Andrews extended his sympathies to the families of those killed and wished swift recovery to the many injured in Monday’s attack.

He asked the Taliban to stop violent acts against their own people and come to the negotiating table for ending the on-going conflict.

“I condemn the despicable attack on innocent people near the Green village. My sympathies go to the families of those killed and I wish the many injured a swift recovery,” he said in a tweet.

“The Taliban must stop continuing to use violence against their own people and come to the negotiating table. NATO allies and partners continue to support the Afghan security forces as they fight terrorism and create the conditions for peace,” said Andrews.

Four people were killed and 113 others injured in the car-bomb attack on the Green Village Camp in capital on Monday evening. Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), said four dead bodies and 113 injured people had been evacuated to hospitals from the site of the blast. (Pajhwok)