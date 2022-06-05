Kabul denies UN experts’ report

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Islamic Emirate rejected claims made in a report by UN experts over the possible escalation of fighting among armed groups in Afghanistan.

Deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, Inamullah Samangani, said that the armed groups have been suppressed in recent months in the country.

“The Islamic Emirate is not facing any imminent or possible threat of the armed groups. The Islamic Emirate has been successful in suppressing many groups and terrorists. The Islamic Emirate is providing security all over the country,” said Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.

“Taliban are starting to see the National Resistance Front challenge fading while recognizing ISIL-K as a more long-term and serious threat,” the report said.

The report said the presence of Daesh, al-Qaida, and “many other terrorist groups and fighters on Afghan soil” is raising concerns in neighbouring countries and the wider international community.

The UN experts in their report also cited the imposition of restrictions on women and girls in the country.

The analysts called for the issues in Afghanistan to be solved via negotiations.

“If there are problems of Daesh threats, security measures should be taken. If there is threat from other groups and they have still not closed the doors of the negotiations, they should resolve the issue via talks,” said Asadullah Nadeem, a military veteran.

The report reads that neither Daesh nor al-Qaida “is believed to be capable of mounting international attacks before 2023 at the earliest, regardless of their intent or of whether the Taliban acts to restrain them.”

Related