Kabul electricity to be restored tomorrow night: DABS

KABUL (Ariana News): The Kabul electricity will be reconnect tomorrow, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) – the national power utility company – said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the staff of the power company will be allowed to repair the damaged transmission towers and electricity pylons on Wednesday morning.

Electric power imported from Uzbekistan was cut in 11 provinces including the capital Kabul this week after Taliban militants destroyed four power pylons in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

In 2016, insurgents destroyed an electricity pylon in Dand-i-Shahabuddin area of Baghlan province and left Kabul in blackout for more than a month.