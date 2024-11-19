Kabul faces worsening power outages amid rising winter concerns

KABUL (TOLOnews): These days, residents of various areas in Kabul are complaining about increased power outages and are calling on the interim government to address this issue.

They say that despite the weather not being fully cold yet, they have electricity for only 5 to 6 hours a day, which is insufficient for their needs.

“From 4 PM to 9 PM, there is no electricity. Especially during the winter season, electricity is a crucial and essential service for people,” said Mohammad Farooq, a Kabul resident.

“The electricity issues are severe. It comes and goes frequently. If we have electricity during the day, it’s only for 5 or 6 hours, which is not enough for our needs,” said Sohail Khan, another Kabul resident.

Other residents of Kabul say that the country’s dire economic situation has made life harder for many families, and having consistent electricity could alleviate some of these challenges.

“Wood and coal are expensive. It would be better if the government provided 24-hour electricity so we can keep our homes warm, “said Fawad, a Kabul resident.

“People cannot afford to buy wood and coal. It would be good if the government addressed the electricity problems,” said Faheem, another resident of Kabul.

Meanwhile, officials at Breshna Company attribute the main reason for the outages to maintenance work on the power lines in the capital.

“Breshna is working to provide adequate and reliable electricity for the people. To this end, we have implemented two key programs to ensure more stable electricity during the upcoming winter,” said Hikmatullah Maywandi, the spokesperson for Breshna Company.

Previously, the head of Breshna Company stated in an exclusive interview with TOLOnews that plans had been prepared to ensure electricity supply for the coming winter and to prevent frequent outages. However, it seems there is still no news of these plans being implemented.