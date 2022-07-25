Kabul facing water shortages: AUWSSC

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Afghanistan Urban Water Supply and Sewage Corporation (AUWSSC) said that Kabul is facing an extreme decrease in groundwater.

The AUSWWC said that their operations have decreased at least by 40 percent due to lack of sufficient water.

“Our services have decreased in areas where we had 24/7 services, and also our services decreased in the areas where we were providing services one day after another,” said Sardar Wali Malikzai, an official at the AUWSSC.

The Ministry of Energy and Water said that it will transfer water from Panjshir to Kabul. Speaking at a press conference, the acting Minister of MoEW, Abdul Latif Mansour, said that the project to transfer water from Panjshir to Kabul will cost $30 million.

“We will start a water pipeline project from Panjshir to Kabul. Second, here is a water dam named Shatot which has an important role in providing water for the citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile, the people who are digging wells said that the water levels mainly dropped in the Khairkhana, Qala-e-Zaman Khan and Karta-e-Naw areas of capital Kabul.

“There are a lot of areas where the level of water has dropped by 30 to 50 meters,” said Mohammad Omar, who works in the well-digging industry.

“Water levels have dropped all over Afghanistan. When we work in some areas in Kabul, the level of water has dropped in every area,” said Hakim Jan, who works digging wells.

According to environmental analysts, lack of water-supplying networks and inappropriate use of groundwater are the main reason for the drop of water levels in the capital city of Kabul.

