Kabul gas company fire claims two lives, injures over 100

KABUL (Ariana News): Two people died and 107 were injured in a fire in a densely populated area of Kabul’s Paghman district on Saturday night, Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) confirmed Sunday.

ANDMA officials said of those injured, 81 sustained only minor injuries.

Officials said the blaze, which broke out in the Qala-e-Haidar Khan area, caused over $1.2 million in damages, impacting local businesses and traders.

The department noted that these figures are provisional and may change as an assessment is ongoing.

On Sunday, Mullah Noor Ud din Turabi, head of ANDMA, visited the area and extended his sympathies to those affected by the blaze.

He said investigation teams were on-site to determine the cause of the fire and to make necessary decisions.

The fire broke out at about 6pm at a gas company, resulting in massive explosions of tankers.

Firefighters were however quick to arrive at the scene.

Fragments from gas tankers that exploded were scattered up to two kilometers from the site.

ANDMA said it is taking proactive measures to address both the immediate needs of those affected and the longer-term impacts on the local community.