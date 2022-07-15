KABUL (TOLOnews): In a meeting with tribal elders and businesspeople in Kunduz province, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi stated that the Islamic Emirate has formed a balanced policy to boost commerce between Afghanistan and the countries in the region. According to Muttaqi, based on this policy other countries will seek to pursue their interests in Afghanistan.

“We began the job with such a balanced policy that Afghanistan will gradually decrease its needs and other nations will be compelled to consider their interests in connection with Afghanistan,” he said.

Muttaqi pledged that soon facilities will be provided for traders in Shir Khan port.

He added that good progress has been made in relations with neighboring countries, saying that Tajikistan is allowing a number of Afghan citizens to travel across the border.

“We hope that in the future the level of trade increases in such a way that its foundations will be strong … We will make it in such a way that if someone benefits us, we will also provide them with benefits,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said that all works of the TAPI project is ongoing and discussions about its security are continuing.

“Work is ongoing on this project … the discussion about its security will continue until it is secured,” he said. Mujahid added that along with TAPI, the projects with fiber optics, railways and electricity will also be activated.

“A delegation of the Islamic Emirate will go to Tashkent … and there will be an important meeting. A railway from Uzbekistan is going to cross Mazar-e-sharif, Bamyan, Logar and will be connected to Torkham,” Mujahid said.

Years have passed since projects such as TAPI, the railway and other development projects were started but there has not been any word on their use up to this point.

