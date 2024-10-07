Kabul launches 22.75 MW solar energy project in Surobi

KABUL (TOLOnews): The construction of a 22.75 MW solar energy project began today (Tuesday) in the Naghlu area of Surobi district, Kabul. Abdul Bari Omar, the head of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), said that this $18.2 million project, funded by Afghan and Turkish companies, is expected to be completed within a year.

Omar emphasized that once operational, the project will significantly alleviate Kabul’s electricity shortage. “This project will be completed within nine months to a year and will help reduce power shortages for the public and industrial parks,” He remarked.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, highlighted the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to reduce reliance on imported electricity by utilizing domestic energy resources. He urged international clean energy organizations to support Afghanistan’s efforts in generating clean energy, saying, “Projects like this will gradually reduce our dependence on foreign electricity and help us become self-sufficient in power generation.”

Khalil Rahman Haqqani, acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, also attended the ceremony and stressed the need to utilize Afghanistan’s water resources for electricity production and national development. He said, “We must harness our waters, dams, and rivers to generate electricity and bring prosperity to the country, and we must manage this effectively.”

Additionally, The Turkish ambassador to Kabul, Cenk Ünal, praised the involvement of the Turkish 77 Company in various infrastructure projects in Afghanistan and mentioned that many other Turkish companies are interested in investing in different sectors in the country.

“It is a pleasure that one of the Turkish companies is involved in the construction of this project. The Turkish 77 Company has been operating in Afghanistan for many years, successfully delivering various high-quality projects,” Cenk Ünal said.

Last week, Breshna Company signed three agreements with private companies for the generation of 240 MW of electricity from solar and thermal sources.