Kabul Municipality collected ‘3.7b Afs’ in past year: Officials

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Kabul municipality says it has brought in more than 4 billion Afs over the last year, officials said.

The officials said that 181 projects are in the budget to be implemented in the Kabul municipality in the year 1401.

“Over the last 12 months, we had a 3.7 billion Afs income,” said Niamatullah Barakzai, spokesman for the Kabul municipality.

The spokesman said that the Kabul municipality is using its own income sources to implement its projects.

“The Kabul municipality will not take one afghani from the national budget this year and there is no aid organization, particularly the World Bank, to give us one dollar or one euro,” he said.

“We call on the municipality to work on sport grounds and establish open sport grounds,” said Mustafa, a resident of Kabul.

The economists believe that the municipality needs funds from the government budget and international organizations to implement projects in the country.

“The municipality spends its income on providing facilities for citizens but it also needs funds from the government and aid organizations to implement development projects,” said Sayed Masoud, an economist.

The officials called on the residents to observe practices that protect the environment and to play their role in keeping the city clean.

