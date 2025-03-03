Kabul Municipality to expropriate 127 properties for road expansion

KABUL (TOLOnews): Kabul Municipality has announced the expropriation and demolition of more than 100 properties in the Joy-e-e Shir area of the capital.

Nematullah Barakzai, a representative of the Kabul Municipality, stated that the purpose of this initiative is to expand the Joy-e-e Shir to Pul-e-Artal and reduce congestion in the Zirzameeni area in Deh Afghanan.

The municipality representative said: “With the construction of this road, a major congestion issue in the Zirzameeni area will be resolved.

During the road construction, 127 properties will be expropriated, and the removal of obstacles is already underway.”

According to Kabul Municipality, the Joy-e-e Shir is considered one of the key infrastructure projects, extending over 1,869 meters in length.

At the same time, several residents of the area, whose homes have been expropriated, are demanding swift compensation from the municipality for their land.

“They promised to pay the demolition compensation in three installments. Those whose homes have been demolished and expropriated have gone to the district office and the municipality, where they were assured payment. However, we have not received anything yet,” stated Shafi Ghanizada, a resident of the Joy-e-e Shir area in Kabul.

Another resident, Timur Shah, expressed optimism about the project, saying: “There was a lot of congestion here. This project is a good step toward resolving it, and we are hopeful.”

According to Kabul Municipality officials, the Joy-e-e Shir expansion project will officially begin once all obstacles are removed, and the expropriation process is completed.