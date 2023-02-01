Kabul police arrest over 2,000 suspected criminals

KABUL (Ariana News): The Kabul Police Command says that in the last six months, more than 2,000 criminal cases have been registered, and more than 2,000 people have been arrested in connection with these cases.

Khalid Zadran, Kabul police spokesman, said at a press conference on Thursday that during this period, the fight against narcotics was still in force and that in 545 operations, more than 628 kilograms of heroin and more than 102 kilograms of Shisha and other narcotic substances were seized.

Other officials of the Kabul Police Headquarters also addressed the press conference and shared the achievements of the police in the last six months.

Zadran said: “In the past six months, the Kabul Crime Department has registered more than 2,000 criminal cases and arrested 2,136 people in connection with these cases.”

According to Zadran, these cases include murder, theft, arms smuggling, and the use of alcohol.

In addition, the Ministry of Interior announced the creation of a special unit for the security of Qosh Tepa Canal.

According to this ministry, the unit is responsible for protecting dams, national projects, educational institutions, banks and commercial centers in the country.

The Ministry of Interior added that this unit will fall under the National Public Protection Agency for the purpose of protecting the Qosh Tepa Canal.