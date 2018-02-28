Kabul Process II summit to begin today

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Kabul Process II summit is expected to start today as the arrangements were finalized and the security was beefed up in the capital to ensure any untoward situation.

The local Afghan media reported that the Afghan Reconciliation process is expected to top the agenda of the summit.

While talking to media, the officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan said that government will share a comprehensive plan regarding the peace process during the summit.

Similarly, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani shared his views on social media and adding that he will present detailed peace offer to Taliban and Pakistan on behalf of the Afghan people.

