Kabul ready to start new chapter with Pakistan, says Ashraf Ghani

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani has said that Kabul is ready to forget the past and want to start new chapter with Pakistan and resolved the issue through dialogues.

This he said during his speech at the opening of the Kabul Process for Peace and Security Cooperation which was started in Kabul on Wednesday.

Ghani said that the best way of resolving issues among countries is hold government-to-government talks and we are ready to hold negotiations with our neighbor country.

The aim of the meeting is to find a settlement to the decades-long conflict in Afghanistan.

Afghan president added that peace is in their (Taliban) hands today and advised them to accept peace and come together to save this country and work for the prosperity of Afghanistan.

Ghani laid out several olive branches to the Taliban in his speech, saying the government will provide facilities and security to those who join the peace process, work on freeing prisoners, provide passports for Taliban members and their families and will issue visas, open an office for them including in Kabul and will also work to remove sanctions against Taliban leaders, according to Tolo News.

Earlier, the Afghan president said consensus is still needed to take coordinated action among states to counter the threat faced by Afghanistan.

