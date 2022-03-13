Kabul residents complain of high food prices

KABUL (Agencies): Residents of Kabul complained about the high price of food materials, saying that despite the dollar’s value dropping against Afghan currency, there has been no significant reduction in the price of food materials.

On Sunday, one dollar was sold for 86 Afs. The residents called on the Islamic Emirate to take steps to control the price of essential commodities. “The unemployment has increased. Although the dollar dropped the prices are still high,” said Deen Mohammad, a resident of Kabul.

Around three months ago, when one dollar was being exchanged for 105 Afs, the prices of food materials were as :

One sack of flour (2,400 Afs)

One bag of rice (2,700 Afs)

16 liters of oil (2,800 Afs).

Meanwhile, on Sunday the prices of these materials were as:

One sack of flour (2,100 Afs)

One sack of rice (2,500 Afs)

16 liters of oil (2,420 Afs)

The Chamber of Craftsman and Shopkeepers said Ukraine tensions are affecting prices.

“The price of food materials has increased in the international market since the war in Ukraine began, so its negative impacts hit Afghanistan as well,” said Abdul Haq Omari, head of the chamber.

The Chamber Commerce and Investment called existing restrictions on the banking system one of the main reasons for the increase in the prices.

“We call on the Islamic Emirate and the international community to help banking system for the people Afghanistan,” said Khairuddin Mayal, head of the chamber.

Afghanistan mainly imports its essential commodities from Central Asian countries and neighboring Iran and Pakistan.

