Kabul residents defy lockdown

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: In some areas of Kabul city the roads were packed with cars as citizens defied the government lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only in a few areas were roads vacant of pedestrians and cars and businesses closed.

Some people in the city criticized the government for its efforts to address the spread of the virus.

There are some residents who urged their fellow compatriots to respect the lockdown and avoid coming out of their homes.

“If one of us is infected, then we could infect hundreds of others, so I request all not to come out of their homes,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident in Kabul.

“Saving our lives is an obligation, so we need to take the coronavirus seriously,” said Ali, a resident in Kabul.

“Drivers carry five people in a taxi that is made for four people,” said Enayatullah, a resident in Kabul.

“My father is old, I am a vendor here, if I don’t work, I don’t have bread at night,” said Amrullah, a resident in Kabul.

The Ministry of Public Health has warned of a major human catastraphe if the people do not abide by the lockdown rules.

“There was a huge rush in Kabul today compared to other provinces,” said Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health.

But the Ministry of Interior has said that it will take action if rules are broken.

“If the people come out for nothing, then we are compelled to take legal action,” said Marwa Amini, deputy spokesperson at the Ministry of Interior. (TOLONews)