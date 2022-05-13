KABUL (Tolo News): Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in a virtual meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Uzbekistan, discussed the “finalization of the railway plan” between the two countries. Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi tweeted that both sides called for the development of trade, transit and the Mazar-Kabul-Peshawar railway during the meeting.

Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, head of the Afghanistan Railway department, said progress has been made in the construction of the Trans-Afghan railway and its survey will start within the month. “The technical teams of the survey are expected to start their work this month, now all departments are discussing this issue,” said Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, head of the railway department.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said that connecting Central Asia with South Asia through Afghanistan will have a positive impact on the growth of Afghanistan’s trade relations. “Having a railway to all three countries plays a very important role in their export and import trade, and we welcome this,” said Khairuddin Mayel, deputy of ACCI.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Economy said that with the launch of the Trans-Afghan Railway, job opportunities will be created for the citizens of the country in several provinces. “The Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Pakistan railway can make Afghanistan a regional hub and play an important role in creating jobs and reducing poverty in Afghanistan,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy.

According to a plan prepared by the Afghan Railways, the Trans-Afghan Railway will cross Mazar, Samangan, Pul-e-Khumri, Kabul, Logar and Jalalabad and eventually reach Pakistan. The Ministry of Interior is responsible for securing the project and the railway technical teams.

