Kabul seeks to improve relations with world through Qatar’s mediation

KABUL (TOLONews): Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the deputy for political affairs for the PM, said in a meeting with Saeed Mubarak al Khayarin al Hajri, the ambassador of Qatar to Afghanistan, that Kabul seeks to establish positive relations with Islamic nations and the international community through Doha’s mediation in order to increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The Arg said on its Twitter page that the Qatari ambassador to Afghanistan and the PM’s deputy talked about strengthening their economic and business relations.

“Along with strengthening its commercial and economic relations with Qatar, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan also wants to increase positive ties in a number of other areas. In order to increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, we seek to establish positive relationships with Islamic nations and the international community through Qatar’s mediation,” the Arg tweeted.

The ambassador of Qatar to Afghanistan pledged to continue helping Afghans, especially women and orphans.

Meanwhile, political analysts consider Qatar to be an effective mediator capable of fostering better relations between the Islamic Emirate and other countries, as well as attracting humanitarian aid.

“Qatar is a good lobbyist in terms of attracting humanitarian help and establishing relations between the Islamic Emirate and the countries of the world, so the countries of the world may recognize the Islamic Emirate,” said Aziz Marij, a former diplomat.

“Qatar can play a very crucial role in preserving and enhancing relations as well as in attracting humanitarian assistance,” said Wali Farozan, political analyst. “Qatar’s role in promoting peace and attracting aid is important, and its perspective on and intentions for Afghanistan are positive,” said Najibullah Jami, another political analyst. The Islamic Emirate’s political office in Doha has been open since 2013 and continues to function as a link between the Islamic Emirate and the international community.

