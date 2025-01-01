Kabul, Tehran agree to expand agriculture cooperation

KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian Ambassador in Kabul Alireza Bigdeli has expressed his country’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with Afghanistan in agriculture and livestock sectors.

He met Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestok Maulvi Sadar Azam Usmani, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MoAIL) said.

A statement from ministry said both sides emphasised the need to enhance joint efforts and pledged to implement collaborative programmes in the future.

Ambassador Bigdeli noted Iran’s increasing need to import meat and agricultural products. “At present, we even import meat from faraway countries like the United States. It would be much more sensible to source these products from our neighbouring and friendly country, Afghanistan.”

He also expressed Iran’s willingness to cooperate in setting up a joint cooperation commission, facilitate Afghanistan’s participation in the Iran Expo 2025, support livestock breeding programmes, construct slaughterhouses, establish quarantine facilities, ease export and import procedures, promote investment opportunities and introduce modern irrigation systems.

In response, Deputy Minister Usmani said Afghanistan was carrying out economic assessments regarding meat exports to Iran.

He highlighted the caretaker government’s serious efforts over the past three years to halt poppy cultivation and underscored the importance of alternative livelihood initiatives in partnership with neighbouring countries.

“Such programmes will help strengthen Afghanistan’s economy while also protecting neighbouring countries from the harmful effects of drug smuggling,” he added.