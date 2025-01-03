Kabul urged to remove obstacles to water flow

KABUL (Ariana News): Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei called for Afghanistan’s cooperation in continuing the natural flow of water in border rivers and removing obstacles in this regard.

Referring to the cultural, racial, religious and civilization ties between Iran and Afghanistan, and the presence of millions of Afghans in Iran for nearly five decades, Baqaei said that maintaining and deepening relations between the two countries in various fields requires respect for mutual interests and avoiding “harmful unilateral actions.”

He also emphasized the importance of bilateral agreements and applicable principles of international treaties and customary law and the natural rights of people downstream of shared rivers, as well as the principle of good neighborliness in the fair use of water resources by the two nations.

Regarding the construction of new dams or dam filling in Afghanistan, he said that Tehran has repeatedly told the Afghan authorities that water resources cannot be carried out without respecting Iran’s rights in accordance with the bilateral treaty.

The official stated that Tehran, in contact with the relevant Afghan authorities, has expressed its strong objection and concern regarding the “disproportionate restriction” of water entering Iran or the diversion of the natural course of the rivers that have been the origin and source of development and shaping the natural environmental landscape of both sides of the shared borders.

The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized that it is committed to ensuring Iran’s rights in accordance with the 1973 treaty, but Iran must also consider the drought situation.