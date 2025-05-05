Kabul: Use of plastic bags poses serious hazards

KABUL (Pajhwok): The rising use of plastic bags and other plastic products in Afghanistan is fuelling concerns over their harmful effects on public health and the environment.

The Afghanistan National Environmental Protection Authority (NEPA) says Kabul City alone accounts around four tonnes of polythene bags daily. Experts say this poses a serious environmental and health threat.

Plastic bags and products are widely used across Afghanistan due to their low cost and easy availability.

However, their improper disposal, often without waste management systems, has resulted in widespread pollution of land and water sources, and harming wildlife.

Experts say the crisis is exacerbated by a lack of recycling infrastructure, limited public awareness of plastic-linkrd dangers, and weak enforcement of environmental laws.

They underline the urgent need for public education campaigns and the promotion of eco-friendly alternatives, such as paper and cloth bags.

Severe health hazards

Dr. Sayed Farid Shah Rafi, a specialist in internal medicine, described plastic as a “silent killer for the environment and a serious threat to human health.”

He told Pajhwok Afghan News plastic items such as bags, bottles and disposable containers posed significant health hazards.

Plastic, he explained, was derived from petroleum and was non-biodegradable. Once discarded, it can remain in the environment for 200 to 1,000 years. When exposed to moisture, plastic becomes a breeding ground for microbes and contributes to disease transmission.

Dr. Rafi also warned about microplastics, the tiny fragments formed as plastic breaks down – could enter water, soil, and eventually the human food chain. “Research shows once microplastics enter the body, they can cause hormonal imbalances, inflammation and even various cancers,” he pointed out.

Storing hot or carbonated food in plastic containers accelerates the release of these harmful particles, while burning plastic releases toxic gases that can damage respiratory and cardiovascular systems.

Dr. FaridullahAmiri, a trainer at Kabul’s National Infectious Diseases Hospital, said plastic contained dangerous chemicals such as carbon, hydrogen, sulfur and chlorine. These can cause cancer, hormonal disorders, growth delays in children and even mental impairment.

“Other research also links frequent plastic use to heart disease and pregnancy complications, including miscarriage,” he maintained.

Dr. Mohammad Arif Yaqubi described plastic as a widespread but underestimated threat. Many people use plastic containers daily without realising they may lead to infertility and reduced hormone levels in men. When plastic breaks down into dust-like particles, these can be inhaled and have been linked to cancer.

Dr. Esmatullah Tsapand, an internal medicine specialist, voiced his concern at the rising trend of storing food in plastic bags is concerning. “Contact with hot or acidic food causes the plastic to release toxic substances that can lead to heart disease and diabetes,” he warned.

Solid items like sugar or rice were safer to store in plastic, but ready-to-eat or hot foods should never be placed in plastic containers, he insisted.

Annual global use of plastic

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) estimates more than 400 million tonness of plastic are use globally each year, much of which ends up polluting the environment.

In late 2024, UNEP convened a conference in Busan, South Korea, where over 170 countries discussed drafting a legally-binding treaty to tackle global plastic pollution, especially in marine ecosystems.

Environmental damage

Plastic pollution not only harms human health but also has far-reaching environmental impacts.

Dr. Mohammad Dawood Sherzad, dean of the Environmental Science Faculty at Kabul University, said plastic bags polluted soil and water because of their slow decomposition rate.

He added plastic waste endangered wildlife: as marine and land animals often mistook it for food, which could result in injury or death.

Microplastics, a product ofdegraded plastic, also infiltrate the food chain, ultimately affecting humans and animals. Burning or dumping plastic contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, worsening climate change.

Dr. Sherzad also noted plastic bags blocked soil pores and prevented rainwater from recharging groundwater reserves.

Municipality’s bid to curb plastic use

Cultural Affairs Advisor at Kabul Municipality Niamatullah Barakzai admitted the use of plastic bag usage was extremely high in the capital.

He said: “When plastic is dumped, it takes hundreds of years to decompose. We’re now trying to raise public awareness about its consequences.”

Over the past two to three years, the municipality has conducted public campaigns and promoted cloth bags as an alternative. In addition, 400 sessions were conducted in Kabul schools last year to inform students about plastic-related hazards.

Barakzai called plastic use a cultural problem, whose solution required long-term behavioral change. While plastic cannot be entirely banned, he emphasised its responsible usage and proper management.

The municipality is currently in discussions with local and international firms to potentially convert waste into energy, tar or gas in the Guzargah landfill, Kabul’s main dumping ground for the past 15 years.

Tonnes of plastic bags used daily in Kabul

NEPA’s Director of Monitoring and Inspection Eng. Tofan Jibran acknowledged that plastic bags had created a major environmental issue in Kabul and beyond.

NEPA estimates four tonnes of polythene bags are used daily in Kabul. To address the situation, the agency has run awareness campaigns, restricted plastic bag imports and encouraged domestic production cuts.

Jibran said NEPA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, was also promoting plastic recycling initiatives. Still, he warned plastic-related health risks remained significant and urged citizens to switch over to cloth bags.

Convenience over caution

Despite these efforts, Kabul’s streets, canals, drains and markets remain littered with plastic – a manifestation of deeper urban and environmental challenges.

Mohammad Fawad, a shopkeeper in the Kalola Pushta area, told Pajhwok he distributed 80 to 100 plastic bags daily, weighing around half a kilogram. While supporting alternatives like cloth and paper bags, he claimed no official had ever asked him for curbing plastic use.

“It’s not about price, it’s just a deep-seated habit,” Fawad remarked, recalling: “People largely used paper bags in the past.”

Jawed, a Kabul inhabitant, agreed plastic popularity stemmed from cost-effectiveness and easy availability. “If cheaper, safer options were available, we’d use them.”

But Nisar Ahmad, another resident, said he always carried a cloth bag, but most people don’t. “Media outlets and social platforms should step up awareness efforts,” he suggested.

As plastic-linked pollution continues to grow, the challenge lies in moulding the public opinion and implementing coordinated, sustainable solutions.