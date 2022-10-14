Kabul welcomes creation of intl group to address Afghanistan issues

KABUL (Tolo News): The head of the Islamic Emirate’s political office in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, praised Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s suggestion for the establishment of an international group to address issues relating to Afghanistan.

According to Shaheen, the efforts of countries to remove the sanctions on Afghanistan are important.

“If these sanctions are lifted and Afghanistan turns into the hub of regional trade and expansion, we appreciate the efforts of every country, notably the recent remarks of the President of Uzbekistan.

If these difficulties in Afghanistan are solved, it will be respectable,” Shaheen said.

Speaking at the 6th CICA Summit Astana 2022, the president of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, suggested the establishment of an international group to arrange and coordinate with the Afghan authorities.

“In order to achieve a broad consensus on Afghan issues and practical measures globally,” Mirziyoyev said, “we suggest considering the possibility of Asian countries jointly addressing the UN General Assembly with an initiative to establish an international group of high-level negotiators in order to arrange and

coordinate with the Afghan authorities” in a way that “would enable the parties to gradually fulfill their commitments.”

Meanwhile, some political analysts consider it important to create an international group to improve relations between Afghanistan and the international community and to remove sanctions.

“This suggestion is appropriate since this kind of thing will ensure the links between Afghanistan and the world,” said Shir Hassan Hassan, political analyst.

Several countries, including Russia, Iran, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan discussed Afghanistan at the 6th CICA Conference in Astana.