Kabulov: Russia will not send its security specialists to Afghanistan

MOSCOW (TASS): Russia will not send its security experts to Afghanistan to guard humanitarian aid to the previously reported country or to guard the embassy. Zamir Kabulov, the special envoy of the President of the Russian Federation for Afghanistan, director of the Second Department of Asia of the Foreign Ministry, announced this to journalists on Wednesday.

“There is no [need to],” he said, explaining that humanitarian aid is always delivered through official channels.

Kabulov added that there is no need for security specialists to guard the Russian embassy, ??since it is “reliably provided by the Taliban.”